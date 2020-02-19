Photos: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karsima Kapoor and others seen at the residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora form the sexiest girl gang in b-town. The images of them celebrating together often become viral on the Internet. Last night we also saw Karisma, Malaika and Amrita arriving at the residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Accompanying the ladies was also Malaika's boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor and his son Arhaan Khan.

Malaika also posted yesterday a photo of Arhaan playing with Kareena's son, Taimur, on their social networks. The actress was seen in a fluid gray dress, wearing a high and messy bun. Karisma was rocking a red lip in a stripped black and mauve number, while Amrita saw the cameras smiling in a black T-shirt and sequin pants. Arjun, who has worked with Bebo in Ki & Ka, broke up after leaving the party in a black shirt without Malaika.

