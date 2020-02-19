Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu seen partying together

Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama,

Love

Aaj

Kal

It may not have been well received by the public, but it has some interesting projects for the year. One of them is the sequel to the 2007 success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Directed by Priya Darshan, the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The sequel to the film is directed by Anees Bazmee, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

The cast of the movie was full of parties in the city last night. Our photographers took Kartik Aaryan with a black print shirt over a pair of matching jeans. Kiara looked beautiful in a pink satin shirt with a tie knot over a pair of white pants, while Tabu arrived at the party looking charming in a shiny silver dress.

Check out the cast images that show their best smiles for shutters here …