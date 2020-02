PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – An officer of the Philadelphia Parking Authority was hit by a vehicle in Center City on Wednesday morning. It happened on Market and 21st Street, around 11:30 a.m.

The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital in an unknown condition.

%MINIFYHTML43567c4ed158007e811b51cf4a0b8cea11% %MINIFYHTML43567c4ed158007e811b51cf4a0b8cea12%

No more information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we work to gather more information about this developing story.