Pep Guardiola compromises its future with Manchester City amid UEFA ban | Soccer news

The head of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, reflects on the victory over West Ham and is asked about the two-year European ban imposed by UEFA.

A challenging Pep Guardiola insists that he will remain at Manchester City next season, regardless of whether the club succeeds in overriding its two-season European ban.

There were fears that Chief Guardiola and several of the best players would seek to move to another place if the City does not succeed in challenging his two-season European expulsion for violating UEFA Fair Fair regulations.

But speaking after City's 2-0 victory over West Ham, the Spaniard compromised his long-term future with the club, who revealed that he will fight with nails and teeth against UEFA's sanctions.

"Personally, whatever happens, I will be here next season," Guardiola said. Sky sports. "If the club doesn't fire me, that can happen, I will stay here 100 percent, more than ever."

"First of all, because I want to stay longer than the contract (which I have) now. It's something special, I want to stay, I want to help the club, if possible, maintain this level as much as possible."

"Why should I leave when I said a month ago that I love this club and I like being here? We talk to the players and for the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and then we will have to see the prayer,quot; .

& # 39; We will fight until the end & # 39;

The city’s victory over West Ham came hours after CEO Ferran Soriano promised that the club would do everything possible to prove UEFA’s accusations were false.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal for Manchester City against West Ham

"What happened happened, but it's not over," Guardiola added. "The club is going to appeal. I talked a little about the situation and I am sure that the club will defend its position."

"When someone thinks he's right, he has to find until the end, that's what the club is going to do. It's not over. The club thinks it's unfair, so we're going to appeal and we're going to wait."

Irrefutable evidence?

When asked to throw the "irrefutable evidence," the City’s claim will absolve them of UEFA’s ban, Guardiola added: “I’m not the right person to talk about that. I know a little about the reason, but I can’t say nothing more.

"All I can say is that I support the club 100 percent. I trust what they told me. There are two sides, one accused the club and the club said it is not true. We have the opportunity to defend our position and that is what we will do."

Don't talk too loudly, Barcelona Guardiola ended his post-match press conference at the Etihad stadium in response to the reported comments of Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who, it is claimed, thanked UEFA for their "fantastic job,quot; with Financial Fair Play after of the two-season European ban on Manchester City. . "If Barcelona is happy because we are suspended, I would tell the president to appeal," said the city chief. "We believe that we are right, we are going to appeal, but my advice to Barcelona is not to speak too loudly because sometimes everyone is involved in situations." "We are going to appeal and hope that in the future we can play in the Champions League against Barcelona."

Analysis: Why would Pep leave?

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards …

"Why would he leave? He has been to Barcelona and won what he won there. He has been to Bayern Munich and now he is in a first-class club in Manchester City."

"Where can you go? I've heard about Juventus, but would you like to go to Serie A? It's a great league, but the Premier League is the best league in the world. It's the most entertaining and everyone loves it."

"He is loved by fans, the players love him, he is building something here and he has a great young team here, why would he want to leave?

"I think he has the appetite to stay here. They can start building again. This news is brilliant for City fans. It's great news for everyone involved in the club and we hope they can move on."