Paul O & # 39; Connell and Bono respond to Ireland's call before England's match | Rugby Union News





Paul O & # 39; Connell speaks with James Ryan at the Irish training session on Wednesday

While Andy Farrell prepares his team from Ireland for Sunday's trip to Twickenham, he seeks to bring all the experience he can to the camp.

Former Irish captain Paul O & # 39; Connell has been with the organization this week as the Irish prepare for their decisive Triple Crown against England. The Limerick native wore the green shirt 105 times, playing England 13 times and winning eight of those games.

"He has been there and done that," Farrell said, when asked what the previous lock can bring to the table.

"He has been to Twickenham several times and has played some important games, so he knows what the boys are going through. You see many more boys gravitating towards him during the week, and that's great to see."

"He (O & # 39; Connell) has been here all week. He is here until Friday.

"We like it when people come to the camp. We try to invite as many people as possible. Not only has Paul been to the camp this week, there are some other boys. We like people to try to balance from the outside and feel how It is the camp.

"Paul is here to observe and participate in all meetings, share his experience along the way and try to connect with the children."

Farrell has become an Irish legend about what is a decisive week for the Irish campaign

"It's great to have a guy like that with the presence he has and what he has done in the game," added Irish scrum half Conor Murray.

"For the boys who don't know him so well just to be able to sit and talk with him and listen to him … just by getting as much knowledge and information as possible."

Does Farrell prepare his team in mysterious ways?

With Farrell trying to get a wide variety of speakers at the camp, U2 leader Bono even made an appearance Tuesday night to address the group and sing some songs.

Bonus performing at a U2 concert

"We were really impressed that he had given his time to come see us," said the head coach. "We invited him in, he was the first on the wish list, which was really amazing."

"He also dedicated a lot of time and effort. He is a rather private person, but he devoted a lot of time and effort to answering the questions from the floor in an excellent way from which we got something. That.

"He is obviously a proud Irishman, so he talked a little about the Irishman."

"It was great to hear him talk about his life experiences and how he sees the world," Murray added.

"You realize what he has done outside of music and in terms of charity and the people he has dealt with politically. He is just a great personality and it was amazing to hear him talk. An incredibly intelligent and well articulated guy. He was really a true cold night. "

So what was Farrell's reasoning for inviting the musical sensation to camp?

"Faz wants to give us an idea of ​​our identity," Jacob Stockdale explained.

"He's doing it through our training, but also through things like talking to Bono and (on Tuesday) at night he talked about Irish, what it means to be Irish and what's so special. That's definitely something that Faz is bringing and something that we as a team is really buying. It's quite exciting. "

The duo was impressed with Bono's talk.

From an Irish perspective, bets could not be much higher before Sunday's allocation. A success of the Triple Crown would test any persistent disappointment of the World Cup and establish a penchant for the championship.

"We want to go there and win," Farrell said firmly. "We want to go there and act, and do our best for Ireland. And that is all that matters to us."

"You can't go there and expect it to go well, you have to go and attack the game and do it the right way. Obviously, it takes a lot of effort from everyone in the group. You don't & # 39; Don't go to England and win on your own, you win as a group, that's what we've been talking about this week. "

Ireland's preparation has certainly been different from its conventional preparation for a game of such magnitude, but they hope to reach the right grades for another beautiful day in Twickenham on Sunday afternoon.