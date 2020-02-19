Passengers begin to leave the Diamond Princess ship when quarantine ends | Japan news

Hundreds of passengers began leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Wednesday after the end of a heavily criticized quarantine of two weeks that failed to stop the spread of a new virus between passengers and the crew.

The results were still pending for some passengers who were examined to detect the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people in China and more than 540 on the ship.

Some passengers said on social media that they received health verification forms asking if they had symptoms such as headache, fever or cough.

Passengers who were negative and had no symptoms had yet to control their body temperature before leaving.

Japanese soldiers helped escort some passengers, including an old man in a wheelchair who wore a face mask and held a cane.

Apparently, some passengers called taxis to get home; others got on buses to be transported to train stations. Some people who were still in the cabins of their ships said goodbye to their balconies who had already landed.

"I am a little worried if I am fine to get off the ship, but it was becoming very difficult physically," a 77-year-old man from Saitama, near Tokyo, who got off with his wife, told Kyodo News. . "For now, we just want to celebrate."

About 500 passengers were expected to leave on Wednesday and the Japanese authorities will spend several days organizing the high-risk evacuation of another 2,000 who remained aboard the ship at the Yokohama port near Tokyo after a passenger departing from the Princess Diamond before in Hong It was discovered that Kong had the virus.

The 3,711 people, including 1,100 crew members, in the Diamond Princess, entered quarantine in front of Japan on February 5, after it was discovered that a former passenger had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The ship, which some experts have called a perfect virus incubator, has become the site of most infections outside of China, where the disease called COVID-19 emerged at the end of last year.

As of Tuesday, 542 cases have been identified among the 3,711 original people on the ship.

Although Japanese officials insisted that the number of infected patients is stabilizing, dozens of new cases on the ship continue to increase daily.

On Tuesday, 88 people tested positive; a day earlier it was discovered that another 99 had been infected.

Crew members, who could not be confined to their rooms during the last two weeks because they were working, are expected to remain on the ship.

The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement Tuesday that 169 people who tested positive were still on the ship while they were waiting for transport to hospitals (Franck Robichon / EPA)

The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement Tuesday that 169 people who tested positive were still on the ship while they were waiting for transport to hospitals.

Over the weekend, the United States began evacuating more than 300 people who are now quarantined in the United States for another 14 days.

South Korea early Wednesday returned seven people from the cruise, placing six South Koreans and a member of the Japanese family in quarantine.

Other foreign passengers had to be picked up by chartered flights sent from Canada, Australia, Italy and Hong Kong.

The chief secretary of the cabinet, Yoshihide Suga, defended Japan's handling of quarantine.

"At first, the United States expressed gratitude for the Japanese side. And there are many Americans who chose to stay on the ship," Suga said.

Japanese health officials said the 14-day quarantine on the ship was adequate, and noted that all but one of the more than 500 Japanese who returned from the epicenter of the virus in China that initially tested negative were found virus-free at the end of their Quarantine of 14 days.

Michael Ryan, head of the WHO health emergency program, acknowledged that "there has been much more transmission than expected on the ship."

But, he added, "it is very easy in retrospect to make judgments about public health decisions made at a certain time."