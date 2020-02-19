Ozzy Osbourne admits that his health battle is driving him crazy: & # 39; I'm in incredible pain & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa3a01673feb41205cb832153f209645011% %MINIFYHTMLa3a01673feb41205cb832153f209645012%

The rocker is currently fighting Parkinson's disease and dealing with the consequences of an unpleasant fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad accident.

Ozzy Osbourne He is becoming sincere about his health battle. Not only is he fighting Parkinson's disease, but the rocker also has to deal with the aftermath of a nasty fall last year that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad accident. In an interview with The Sun, the Black saturday The leader admitted that he is struggling to recover and that he is suffering from "incredible pain 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

He told the publication: "I have to take all these pain relievers, but I'm dying for all the things I can't have. The nurse keeps my medication so I don't take anything other than what I get. I have to be helped to change, to bathing … It's just uncomfortable, you know? "The result was apparently so bad that he preferred to deal with Parkinson's rather than neck injury.

"First I had an infection in the hand that took me out of the way, then I had pneumonia, then I had the fall, then I had surgery and here I am today. It's driving me crazy," he continued sharing, before thanking his wife. Sharon osbourne for helping him overcome things. "Poor Sharon has been a mom, dad, everything. She works nonstop. But our relationship is better than ever. I am so in love with her and she is so in love with me. She has been fantastic and looks great."

The interview after Ozzy was forced to cancel his tour of North America, as he needed to go to Europe to receive "additional treatments" while fighting various health problems, including Parkinson's disease. Speaking about the cancellation with The Sun, the rocker said: "I had to retire because I could only do a couple of shows. I will leave when I'm ready and I'm not ready yet."

He continued: "The recovery has been so slow. I've never been this bad in my life and, believe me, I've done some stupid things. I've recovered from alcoholism, drug addiction, all of the above. Then I tripped, and that is all ".