Option 2020 of the Redskins exercise at RB Adrian Peterson – Up News Info

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Redskins exercised the 2020 Adrian Peterson option on Wednesday, keeping the veteran running in the fold for another season.

Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first with new coach Ron Rivera. It will be his fourteenth season of the NFL.

"Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a professional in this league," Rivera said. "Adrian's leadership and passion towards the football game will be an example of what is expected of the players of this program in the future."

Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the best Redskins runner last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns in 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL race list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 catching Barry Sanders for the fourth.

"I'm still strong," Peterson tweeted. "Let's get to work."

Peterson originally signed with the Redskins in August 2018 after a knee injury that ended the season of the Derrius Guice runner. Their 1,042 yard season led them to sign it for 2019 with a year of possible additional option after that.

Now it is a reality and it solves a question in the field of Washington. Third runner Chris Thompson is a free agent who is not expected to return, but the Redskins have Guice and the 2019 recruit Bryce Love, who was lost last season due to injury, as expected.