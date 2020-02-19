Home Local News Option 2020 of the Redskins exercise at RB Adrian Peterson – Up...

Option 2020 of the Redskins exercise at RB Adrian Peterson – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Option 2020 of the Redskins exercise at RB Adrian Peterson - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLc9a536226ffdf2b595f1c3f15e4775ea11% %MINIFYHTMLc9a536226ffdf2b595f1c3f15e4775ea12%

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Redskins exercised the 2020 Adrian Peterson option on Wednesday, keeping the veteran running in the fold for another season.

%MINIFYHTMLc9a536226ffdf2b595f1c3f15e4775ea13%%MINIFYHTMLc9a536226ffdf2b595f1c3f15e4775ea14%

Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first with new coach Ron Rivera. It will be his fourteenth season of the NFL.

%MINIFYHTMLc9a536226ffdf2b595f1c3f15e4775ea15% %MINIFYHTMLc9a536226ffdf2b595f1c3f15e4775ea16%

"Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a professional in this league," Rivera said. "Adrian's leadership and passion towards the football game will be an example of what is expected of the players of this program in the future."

Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the best Redskins runner last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns in 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL race list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 catching Barry Sanders for the fourth.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©