Officer injured during traffic stop in Wissinoming – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Police say an officer was injured during a traffic stop in the Wissinoming neighborhood of Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Van Kirk Street.

Police say the officer was injured during the stop, but it is unclear whether he was intentionally hit or injured while trying to avoid being hit by a car.

The officer was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is expected to be treated and released, according to police.

A man was arrested.

