Obie Trice escapes serious charges for shooting his girlfriend's son

Instead, the former Eminem collaborator is being charged with possession of a firearm not registered for the December 2019 domestic incident.

Rapper Obie Trice He will not be charged for shooting his girlfriend's 18-year-old son during a domestic incident.

First Eminem The collaborator was hired in Oakland County, Michigan, last December (2019) for serious assault on a family member with a gun and violating a restraining order.

However, the deputy chief prosecutor of the Oakland County District, Paul T. Walton, told TMZ that there was insufficient evidence to file the charge against Obie, who insisted that the gun was fired by accident, and that only the pulled out while acting in self-defense.

However, he is being charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, which could lead him to jail for 90 days if convicted.

Police officers previously claimed that Obie went to his car to retrieve a gun, and while the teenager was trying to get away from him, he was shot by a bullet and crossed the groin area. Then he went to the hospital for treatment.

Obie is scheduled to be prosecuted later this week (begins February 17) for the charge of possession of weapons.

The star left Shady Records of Eminem in 2010 and began her own record label, Black Market Entertainment.