Nuggets takes caution with Will Barton in exchange for the All-Star break

Michael Malone spent part of his All-Star break on a pair of downhill skis, making turns at a Breckenridge resort, when the Nuggets coach took a moment to reflect on the big picture.

In the absence of 27 regular season games, Denver (38-17) is ranked number 2 in the Western Conference, and rarely with its five original initials together on the floor at the same time.

"To do it with all the injuries and the absence of boys," said Malone, "has been remarkable."

The Nuggets' last push starts Friday in Oklahoma City and, finally, the team is starting to regain their health. Will Barton (knee), Mason Plumlee (foot) and Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) were not available upon entering the break. Could all three be back against the Thunder?

"There is definitely a possibility," Malone said after Wednesday's practice. "Of all those guys, we're probably more cautious with Will Barton. But Mason Plumlee was able to go through live mock parts today. Michael Porter was able to go through live scrimmaging parts today. And Will too, but not so much.

The Nuggets' caution about Barton's injury is due to its high usage rate, more than 35 minutes in 19 games this season, while several teammates were on the road to recovery.

"It wasn't as if he had planted (badly) and hurt," said Malone. “It was an excessive use and the knee swelled a little, something similar to what Paul (Millsap) was going through. … We just want to be smart about it. "

The first practice since the All-Star Game was an opportunity for Denver to recover the pace of play after a much needed break.

"Most of the boys practiced and most of the boys were available," said Nikola Jokic. “It was fun to see that everyone is healthy. … We can be good if everyone buys. "

Jamal Murray added: “Many turnovers. However, it was a good practice. We had fun. We went up and down (the court), we ran and we were shot. "

The Nuggets cannot afford a disappointment at the end of the season if they want to maintain their playoff ranking. The most prominent challenges in the final leg of the season include games against the Clippers (twice), Raptors (twice), Jazz (twice), Bucks and Lakers.

"Emotionally, we have to find a way to return and not relax in the rest race after the All-Star Game," Malone said. "We have a very difficult schedule to move forward and we are not satisfied with where we are. Let's keep pushing."