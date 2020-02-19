Novak Djokovic admits that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have more support than him | Tennis news

"You reap what you sow and it is never my intention to generate bad energy,quot;





Novak Djokovic spoke with the media at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic says he doesn't feel upset about fans' lack of support when he confronts big rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the main finals.

It has often been suggested that Djokovic is enraged and feels galvanized by the overwhelming support of Federer and Nadal when he closes the horns with them on the ATP Tour.

But the newly crowned Australian Open champion offered a different opinion when he faced the media in his hometown of Belgrade on Tuesday.

"I have read many things that suggest I don't like it, but I really don't have that impression, especially off the court," Djokovic said at a press conference at his tennis academy in the Serbian capital.

"Even if that were true, why would I want to add fuel to the fire?

"I don't want to arouse negative emotions. I don't have negative feelings for people who don't support me. That said, I'm not proud of my occasional reactions on the court, since my passion is strengthened. -Control sometimes.

"I will always admit that I make mistakes and I always try to learn from them. You reap what you sow and it is never my intention to generate bad energy."

It is a fact that most fans support Federer and Nadal against me, but that is due to what they represent in world tennis. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic admitted that there were places in the world where he has less support than in others.

"It is a fact that most fans support Federer and Nadal against me, but that is due to what they represent in world tennis," he added.

"It doesn't mean that fans hate me and it certainly doesn't mean that I should put Serbia against the rest of the world just because fewer people support me in the Grand Slam finals."

The Serbian kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning his eighth Australian Open title

Djokovic won his seventeenth general honor last month in Melbourne, where he captured his eighth Australian Open title amid the vocal support of local Serbian expats.

The atmosphere was in stark contrast to last year's Wimbledon final, where Djokovic forced Federer to submit after five dramatic sets despite fans' scandalous support for Swiss legend, which won a record 20 Grand Slam titles .

Djokovic used a supporter crowd of Roger Federer to energize himself in Wimbledon last summer

Djokovic revealed how he snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the face of adversity on the central court of Wimbledon.

"When they sang & # 39; Roger, Roger & # 39 ;, I made myself believe they were singing & # 39; Novak, Novak & # 39;" he said.

"Sometimes it gives me a boost. But, honestly, I'd rather have the crowd on my side. Where would you rather be, in a place where 10,000 fans are with you or against you?"

