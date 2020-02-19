North Texas honeymoon that endures coronavirus quarantine in good health, good spirits – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some newlyweds from North Texas are in a good mood and in good health after being rescued from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where hundreds of passengers have fallen ill with coronavirus off the coast of Japan.

Tyler and Rachel Torres were transferred to the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio earlier this week.

They will continue to be closely monitored for signs of coronavirus.

"Given how everything is going, we really didn't want to take a chance," says Rachel. "I am very happy that we are here."

The Towers were celebrating their honeymoon, when the nightmare of the coronavirus kept them confined to the cruise.

"They had stopped announcing on the public address system how many new cases," says Rachel. "We had no idea that it continued to increase."

And the virus was too close for comfort.

"The people in the room right next to us, took them to the hospital because they got the virus," says Tyler. “Our cabin attendant detected the virus, and then it turns out that the guy who sits next to me at dinner, got it and was diagnosed today. That's how it was all around us. Fortunately, we stayed healthy. "

The couple stays busy with interviews and Tyler is writing a blog about his experience.

Their fans have responded with attention packages that they are sharing with other passengers.

"She just wanted some kind of art supplies," says Tyler of a passenger who was supporting the quarantine alone. "They sent him 20 so far!"

Meanwhile, honeymooners insist they don't need anything. Rachel's mother is already there.

"He sent homemade salsa and homemade brownies and that has been amazing and very exciting," Rachel adds with a smile. "Mom is supplying us, so we're fine."

The couple shared that they are very grateful for the attention they have received in Lackland. Their temperatures are controlled twice a day and meals are delivered.

They will also be tested for coronavirus as an additional precaution before your quarantine ends.

"It really hit me today, there will probably be a stigma," says Rachel. “Many people are afraid. The CDC will have authorized us and we know that we will not spread it. We hope that by doing these interviews, putting on a personal face will help reduce stigma. Then we will see if that helps or not. We really don't know. "

Once the quarantine is lifted, the newlyweds plan a honeymoon 2.0 without the threat of Covid-19.

And Rachel wants a Whataburger.