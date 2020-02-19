North Dakota regulators approve expanded Dakota access pipeline – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BISMARCK, N.D. (CBSDFW / AP) – North Dakota regulators have unanimously approved the expanded capacity for the Dakota Access pipeline.

The Public Service Commission's vote on Wednesday came after last month said it was likely to grant authorization for a permit for a pumping station to allow the Energy Transfer to double the pipeline's capacity.

Energy Transfer says it is necessary to meet the growing demand for oil shipments from North Dakota. Opponents say the expansion would increase the possibility of an oil spill. They argue that the commission should have considered the effects along the line and not just at the location of the pumping station.

Permits for pumping stations in Iowa and Illinois are still pending.