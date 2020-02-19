"No place is safe,quot;: the UN warns of the urgent danger of the escalation of Syria | news from Syria

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians fleeing a fierce impulse from the government are being pressured into smaller and smaller areas near the border with Turkey in horrendous conditions, including freezing temperatures that are killing babies and children, the UN chief of humanitarian warned United.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Mark Lowcock said Wednesday that the "developing humanitarian catastrophe,quot; in Idlib province in northwestern Syria had overwhelmed efforts to deliver and provide help.

Nearly 900,000 people, more than half of whom are children, have fled their homes since December 1, when Russian-backed Syrian government forces continued with a military offensive to expel opposition fighters from their Last bastion in the country.

"They are moving to increasingly populated areas that they believe will be safer," Lowcock said.

"But in Idlib, no place is safe."

Displaced Syrians arrive at Deir al-Ballut camp in the Afrin camp, along the border with Turkey (Rami al Sayed / AFP)

& # 39; Catastrophic human suffering & # 39;

Lowcock said hostilities are now everywhere densely populated areas with "terrified,quot; people who have fled "on foot or in the back of trucks." They are now in Dana and Sarmada, in the direction of the closed border crossing of Bab al-Hawa with neighboring Turkey, in what has been the biggest wave of displacement since the beginning of the war almost nine years ago.

According to the UN, about 300 civilians have died in attacks this year in the northwest region, with 93 percent of deaths caused by Syrian and Russian forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, echoed the alarm of Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation "and the tragic suffering of civilians."

"Hostilities are now approaching densely populated areas such as the city of Idlib and the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which has one of the highest concentrations of displaced civilians in northwestern Syria and also serves as a humanitarian lifeline." , said.

Pedersen warned: "The potential for greater mass displacement and even more catastrophic human suffering is evident, as an increasing number of people are locked in an increasingly small space."

He said that Russia and Turkey, as sponsors of a fragile ceasefire in Idlib, "can and should play a key role in finding a way to de-escalate the situation now," through meetings between delegations of the two countries in Ankara, Munich. and Moscow in recent years. days and contacts between the two presidents have not produced results.

"On the contrary, public statements from different sectors, Syrian and international, suggest an imminent danger of further escalation," Pedersen said.

Mike Hanna of Al Jazeera, reporting from the UN headquarters in New York, said Pedersen's statements in the Security Council reflect an "extremely bleak,quot; situation unfolding on the ground in northwestern Syria.

"What we hear today is something of deep sadness and of the greatest concern for the Security Council," he said.

A man riding a motorcycle through destroyed buildings in the Syrian city of Ihsim, in the southern countryside of Idlib (Omar Haj Kadour / AFP)

Erdogan: Operation Idlib & # 39; imminent & # 39;

The council meeting occurs when Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing parties in the conflict, but have collaborated on what they say is a political solution to the war for almost nine years, exchanged warnings.

"An operation in Idlib is imminent," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Wednesday of his party's legislators in Parliament. "We are doing the countdown, we are making our final warnings."

Ankara, which supports several rebel groups in northwestern Syria, has been outraged since the recent attacks by the Syrian government in Idlib province killed 13 Turkish soldiers in two weeks. He is also anxious to avoid another flood of refugees in his territory that adds to the 3.6 million Syrians he already hosts.

In response to Erdogan's comments, Russia, the main ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said that any operation against Syrian forces in Idlib would be the "worst case scenario."

Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from Hatay on the border between Turkey and Syria, said both sides "have not been able to make a breakthrough,quot; in the talks.

He added that next week would be "crucial,quot; to determine if Ankara will intensify its operations in Idlib.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that Syrian government forces in Idlib must withdraw behind a line of Turkish observation posts at the end of February, warning that if they do not, Ankara would push them back.

Turkey has established 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of a 2018 agreement with Russia.

Syrian troops have reconquered Idlib strips and have resumed the key strategic road M5 that connects the four largest cities in the country, as well as the entire surroundings of the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2012.

In rare comments earlier this week, al-Assad promised to continue the offensive, saying that the war was not over yet but that a "complete victory,quot; was seen. Damascus and Moscow maintain that the military operation in Idlib aims to expel the "terrorists,quot; from the region.