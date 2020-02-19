Ninth Democratic debate in the United States: what you need to know | USA news

%MINIFYHTML46293347a79c6a4282ba3143d7ece8bf11% %MINIFYHTML46293347a79c6a4282ba3143d7ece8bf12%

The remaining six Democrats who run to compete against Donald Trump in the November general election will face Wednesday night in the ninth of a series of debates, this just before a vote at the caucus in Nevada over the weekend. .

The debate, which will be broadcast by MSNBC on television and broadcast on several NBC News platforms, including Telemundo in Spanish, will take place at the Paris theater in Las Vegas and will air at 8 p.m. local time (02:00 GMT on Thursday). It is scheduled to last two hours.

On stage will be Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and, for the first time, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer are still in the race, but did not qualify under the rules set by the Democratic Party.

Bloomberg's addition to the usual candidate clique is expected to add some fireworks to the night, mainly because his opponents have not yet had a chance to challenge him. Bloomberg is not on the ballot in Nevada, but he qualified for the debate by rising in national polls following unprecedented spending.

Bloomberg has spent more than $ 400 million of his own money on the campaign so far, primarily in television and digital advertising, an effort that has sparked criticism from his challengers, who insist he is trying to "buy,quot; the Democratic nomination.

"We are going to end a corrupt political system in which billionaires buy elections," Sanders said, echoing the comments of the other candidates, to a crowd at a rally in Denver earlier this week. "Democracy, to me, means one person, one vote. Not Bloomberg or anyone else spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy an election."

It's a shame Mike Bloomberg can enter the debate. But at least now elementary voters who are curious about how each candidate will face Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how each of us faces an egotistical billionaire. https://t.co/H02radEZcv – Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 18, 2020

A new poll published on Tuesday showed Bloomberg with 19 percent support nationwide in the Democratic nomination contest. Support for Sanders in the same survey was 31 percent, nine points more than in December. The third place in the survey was Biden with 15 percent, nine points less than in December.

What is at stake on Wednesday night is high for all candidates, not just for Bloomberg. After more than a year of campaigning, there is little clarity in the search for a candidate.

The longtime favorite, Biden, is struggling to bring his campaign to life, and Warren, another of his first favorites, has been overshadowed by the progressive side of the Democratic spectrum by Sanders.

Some Democrats fear that the conditions are ripe for a fight with the naked eye on national television that could carve new scars in a split party that will eventually join this fall if it hopes to deny Trump a second term.

President Trump, meanwhile, continues his habit of holding political demonstrations in the states just before the Democrats hold elections. Trump plans a rally in Las Vegas on Friday, a day before the Nevada assemblies. He held a similar demonstration in Des Moines, Iowa, before committees there and in Manchester, New Hampshire, on the eve of the primary there.

The next debate is scheduled to take place in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 25, days before the primary competition in the southern state.