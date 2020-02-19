Home Entertainment Nikki Reed helped make Jenna Dewan's engagement ring

Nikki Reed helped make Jenna Dewan's engagement ring

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee are the "happiest" couple in an adorable photo
Instagram / Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan said yes!

After more than a year of dating, the famous professional dancer is engaged to her Tony-winning boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The couple confirmed the special personal news on social media on Tuesday night with a picture of the two kissing and a remarkable ring on Dewan's left hand.

"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," the Flirty dance The host wrote on Instagram.

While "Congratulations!" they are certainly in order, so it is a closer look at the new Dewan flare.

"Jenna Dewan's engagement ring presents what may be the most romantic of the elegant diamond shapes: a marquise cut," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E. News. According to his estimate, the diamond appears to be 2.5 carats in a halo of yellow gold pavé and could cost around $ 50,000.

However, Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications for James Allen, said the ring appears to be a solitaire with a rose gold edge with an oval diamond. "His ring appears to be approximately three carats and is estimated to be between $ 75,000 and $ 100,000," said Delany-Ron.

Whatever the exact style, the ring came with love and help from a famous friend, Nikki Reedand his jewelry brand, BaYou With Love.

"An honor to be a very small part of this special moment," Reed wrote on Instagram with the photo of Kazee, Dewan and their engagement ring. "I love you both, and all I can say is that your love is pure magic. And it could be partial, but that ring is wonderful!"

"Steve," Reed continued, "doing this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do."

