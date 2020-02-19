Nikki Reed helped make Jenna Dewan's engagement ring

Instagram / Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan said yes!
After more than a year of dating, the famous professional dancer is engaged to her Tony-winning boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The couple confirmed the special personal news on social media on Tuesday night with a picture of the two kissing and a remarkable ring on Dewan's left hand.
"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," the Flirty dance The host wrote on Instagram.
While "Congratulations!" they are certainly in order, so it is a closer look at the new Dewan flare.
"Jenna Dewan's engagement ring presents what may be the most romantic of the elegant diamond shapes: a marquise cut," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E. News. According to his estimate, the diamond appears to be 2.5 carats in a halo of yellow gold pavé and could cost around $ 50,000.
However, Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications for James Allen, said the ring appears to be a solitaire with a rose gold edge with an oval diamond. "His ring appears to be approximately three carats and is estimated to be between $ 75,000 and $ 100,000," said Delany-Ron.
Whatever the exact style, the ring came with love and help from a famous friend, Nikki Reedand his jewelry brand, BaYou With Love.
"An honor to be a very small part of this special moment," Reed wrote on Instagram with the photo of Kazee, Dewan and their engagement ring. "I love you both, and all I can say is that your love is pure magic. And it could be partial, but that ring is wonderful!"
"Steve," Reed continued, "doing this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do."
