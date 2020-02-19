Nikki Reed helped make Jenna Dewan's engagement ring

Jenna Dewan said yes!

After more than a year of dating, the famous professional dancer is engaged to her Tony-winning boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The couple confirmed the special personal news on social media on Tuesday night with a picture of the two kissing and a remarkable ring on Dewan's left hand.

"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," the Flirty dance The host wrote on Instagram.

While "Congratulations!" they are certainly in order, so it is a closer look at the new Dewan flare.

"Jenna Dewan's engagement ring presents what may be the most romantic of the elegant diamond shapes: a marquise cut," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E. News. According to his estimate, the diamond appears to be 2.5 carats in a halo of yellow gold pavé and could cost around $ 50,000.