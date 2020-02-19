Nikki and Brie Bella criticize rumors that they used IVF to be pregnant together

Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella The body is hitting this rumor.

Last month, reality stars and twin sisters announced the unexpected great news that they are both of them pregnant women and, as if that were not enough, they must present a week and a half apart. Brie expects her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan while Nikki has her first road with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

And, as much as fans are surprised by personal news, so were the sisters.

"Wait, are the twins pregnant at the same time?" Brie told him Persons "People are going to think it's a joke. We're both shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Apparently, some think that the sisters not only planned to be pregnant together, but also underwent IVF together. The brothers addressed the rumors reported in their podcast, The podcast of Fine, and completely demolished any claim that this was planned, that they went to a fertility doctor together and that they did in vitro fertilization at the same time.