Nicki Minaj, Nas, Quavo, 50 Cent and more pay tribute to Pop Smoke after his murder

Nicki Minaj went to his chosen social media page, IG, to pay tribute to his ceremonial partner and collaboration partner Pop Smoke. As you know, the young rapper was tragically killed by masked gunmen who broke into his mansion early this morning.

The two previously collaborated once in the remix Welcome to the Party of the female master of ceremonies.

Nicki shared a picture of the rising rap star and wrote next to her: Bible The Bible says jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Amazing. Rest in peace, Pop. "

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old rapper lost his life when two masked gunmen stormed his home in Hollywood Hills around 4:30 a.m. today.

They allegedly "fired multiple shots, hit and critically injured Pop Smoke," he shared the same news media.

The young rapper was rushed to the hospital, but upon arrival, however, he was pronounced dead.

Pop's promising career and short life so short has affected many of his teammates, not just Nicki.

For example, Nas also posted the same photo that Minaj shared and wrote: "RIP Pop Smoke."

As for 50 Cent, he shared a photo that showed him and Pop hugging and smiling at the camera.

‘There is no such thing as success without jealousy, betrayal comes from those who are close. R.i.P & # 39; & # 39 ;, wrote 50 in the caption.

Chance the Rapper also tweeted after the sad news: ‘Rest, Pop Smoke, you were too young. God comfort and bless your family. What a crazy trajectory you were in the smh man 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. ’

Talib Kweli's tribute says: ‘Curse. The future was bright for Pop Smoke. This is tragic. Brooklyn is mourning right now. #RIPPopSmoke. "

Quavo chose some photos of Pop in the studio with Migos and wrote: ‘F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊 @ realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very talented Humble Respectful and appreciative Always ask questions Big sponge to knowledge Quick learning Young Boss and The Huncho were here to share that every time he called me! R.I.P 🙏🏾💫. ’



