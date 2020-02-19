Nick Cannon: "Eminem was the first rapper to promote the pills!"

Nick Cannon's interview with DJ Vlad continues to make headlines, and this time, Cannon says he believes his rap nemesis, Eminem, was the first rapper to promote the bursting pads.

"[It has been happening] since certain artists began to glorify the drug culture and use drugs. Who is the first rapper who heard taking pills?" Cannon asked Vlad.

Vlad responded to Eminem. Cannon agreed.

"I idolized Snoop. We smoke weed. All this generation of pills … I idolize E-40. We sell drugs, we don't take them. What do [Ice] Cube and Biggie say? High on their own supply," he shared. radio announcer

"I only know how to blame the people who control the indoctrinated institutionalization. Someone has to bring these things to us. Someone has to glorify these things so we can do it. And the only reason I say that is because I believe it is our duty to change it." .

In the past, Eminem has struggled with addiction to prescription pills. In 2015, he spoke with Men & # 39; s Health about his addiction, which led him to gain weight.

"The coating on the Vicodin and Valium that I had been taking for years leaves a hole in my stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating and eating badly," he said.