Nick Cannon: "Eminem was the first rapper to promote the pills!"

Bradley Lamb
Nick Cannon's interview with DJ Vlad continues to make headlines, and this time, Cannon says he believes his rap nemesis, Eminem, was the first rapper to promote the bursting pads.

"[It has been happening] since certain artists began to glorify the drug culture and use drugs. Who is the first rapper who heard taking pills?" Cannon asked Vlad.

Vlad responded to Eminem. Cannon agreed.

"I idolized Snoop. We smoke weed. All this generation of pills … I idolize E-40. We sell drugs, we don't take them. What do [Ice] Cube and Biggie say? High on their own supply," he shared. radio announcer

