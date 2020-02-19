NHL 2020 trade deadline: leading candidates will move by position

%MINIFYHTML1a4d8be29aed5cde541004f11896b17b11% %MINIFYHTML1a4d8be29aed5cde541004f11896b17b12%

The negotiation period of the NHL on February 24 is less than a week away, but there is already a significant recent activity in the commercial market.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Kings sent Tyler Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks. The day before, the New Jersey Devils sent Andy Greene to the New York Islanders and sent Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay Lightning. Last week, the Minnesota Wild changed Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We recently listed the 10 players most likely to be moved before the exchange deadline.

NHL TRADE TRACKER: offers completed before the deadline

Here is a look at the best business candidates by position:

On the left

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

A fast and physical extreme, the 6-3 and 217 pound Kreider also possesses good offensive skills. With 23 goals and 42 points, I could finish this season with 30 goals and 60 points.

Kreider's attributes make him very attractive to playoff contestants. He has been linked to Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Larry Brooks of the New York Post suggested that the Rangers send him to the Columbus Blue Jackets for the end Josh Anderson.

Honorable mention: Andreas Athanasiou (Detroit Red Wings), Mikael Granlund (Nashville Predators), Ilya Kovalchuk (Montreal Canadiens).

Center

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Senators of Ottawa

With 24 goals and 40 points, Pageau, 27, is the top scorer of the senators. A versatile two-way forward who can play in the center or on the wing is on his way to achieving the best 30 goals and 50 points in his career.

Pageau is also a proven playoff player, with 12 goals in 35 postseason competitions. The Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders could covet their general skills.

Honorable mention: Derek Grant (Anaheim Ducks), Joe Thornton (San Jose Sharks), Vincent Trocheck (Florida Panthers).

On the right

Mike Hoffman, Florida Panthers

A reliable offensive end, Hoffman, 30, has surpassed 20 goals and 40 points for the sixth consecutive season. It is also among the top scorers of the Panthers.

Scheduled for UFA eligibility this summer, there is talk that it could be exchanged for a defense in the top four. It has an annual salary cap of $ 5,187 million. Contestants with a salary space in search of a scoring score (Avalanche, Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars) could come calling.

Honorable mention: Kasperi Kapanen (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ondrej Kase (Anaheim Ducks), Kyle Palmieri (New Jersey Devils).

Left defense

Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings

Winner of two Stanley Cups with the Kings, Martinez is a skilled defender who plays well at both ends of the court. He has one year left on his contract with an affordable salary cap of $ 4 million and lacks commercial protection.

Martinez will be attractive to teams that need help with the blue line. It is believed that the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets could be among the suitors.

Honorable mention: Jonas Brodin (Minnesota Wild), Ron Hainsey (Ottawa Senators).

Correct defense

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild

Jason Zucker's exchange with Pittsburgh for the Wild is fueling speculation that there will be more moves if they don't gain ground in the playoff race. Dumba, 25, has frequently appeared in recent conversations about media trade.

A talented blueliner who moves the disc, has struggled to regain his form since he suffered a pectoral injury that ended the season in 2018-19.

Dumba has three seasons left in his contract with an average annual value of $ 6 million. A club with space at the top looking for long-term defensive help could pursue it before the deadline.

Honorable mention: Sami Vatanen (New Jersey Devils).

Goalkeeper

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks

It is a thin market for porters who are heading towards the trade deadline. For clubs seeking experienced support, Miller could be the best bet.

Although he is far from his height in the Vezina Trophy a decade ago, Miller, 39, has a lot of experience in the playoffs. If he is willing to give up his modified non-exchange for a final shot in the Stanley Cup, he could provide a valuable goal depth for a contestant.

Honorable mention: Craig Anderson (Ottawa Senators), Aaron Dell (San Jose Sharks), Alexandar Georgiev (New York Rangers).