NFL playoff format proposal: how NFC could have been different in the postseason 2019

The NFL and the players association are working to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the league's 2020 starts in mid-March. According to reports, one of the main products of the CBA will be an expansion of the playoff field of 12 to 14 teams (seven teams in each conference), starting this year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that there has been little opposition to adding playoff teams (the regular 17-game season calendar, on the other hand, remains controversial). Prepare yourself, then, for triple headlines on the two days of the wild card weekend, since everyone, except the main ones planted in each conference, plays in the first round.

However, an important element was missing from Schefter's initial report: if division champions who do not receive a goodbye would automatically continue to organize a game in the first round. This is relevant due to the playoffs last season, when the Eagles were at home in the NFC wild card round despite having the worst record in the field.

While the retrospective cannot change any result, it can be used to launch a fun exercise: what could have happened if A.) The expansion of the playoffs took effect during the 2019 season and B) The confrontations of the first NFC round They were based strictly on record, similar to how the NBA sets its playoff fields. (The AFC playoff field would not have been altered, apart from the fact that the Steelers were seventh seeded and played with Chiefs No. 2).

Real seedings of NFC playoffs 2019

1. 49ers (13-3)

2. Packers (13-3)

3. Saints (13-3)

4. Eagles (9-7)

5. Seahawks (11-5)

6. Vikings (10-6)

NFC playoffs expanded and adjusted

1. 49ers (13-3, goodbye first round)

2. Packers (13-3)

3. Saints (13-3)

4. Seahawks (11-5)

5. Vikings (10-6)

6. Eagles (9-7)

7. rams (9-7)

Half of the support is where we will focus. In this hypothetical NFC field, the Saints would have hosted the Eagles (assuming Philly was 6-seeded by winning the East) and the Seahawks would have hosted the Vikings. Seattle defeated Minnesota 37-30 at CenturyLink Field on Monday night in week 13; a rematch of playoffs in the same stadium would have been much fairer to Seattle than a cross-country trip to the east coast, even though the Seahawks defeated the Eagles, who lost QB Carson Wentz early due to a head injury .

And even if New Orleans had faced an Eagles team that had won their last four games of the regular season to capture the division, they would have been playing at home against a minor offense. Instead of facing Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph, he would have faced Miles Sanders, Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. It seems likely that the Saints would have been better able to maintain any advantage they could have built against the Eagles group.

Assuming, then, that the highest seeds had service the first weekend (including the Packers in Lambeau Field vs. LA), the divisional round would have been Seahawks in 49ers and Saints in Packers instead of the royal couples (49ers-Vikings , Packers-Seahawks).

Seattle-San Francisco III would have been a fascinating confrontation, for obvious reasons. West's rivals divided their regular season meetings, with the road team winning every time. Seattle won an overtime thriller of Week 10 and San Francisco won the division in Week 17 thanks to a goal line position in the final seconds.

As for the other new hypothetical divisional confrontation: Drew Brees-Aaron Rodgers? Yes please. Russell Wilson-Rodgers was pretty good, but Green Bay's defense would have had to plan the game for Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas (and, yes, Taysom Hill) instead of Marshawn Lynch and Tyler Lockett (and, yes, the race of Wilson).

It is possible, of course, that the local teams have triumphed again to give us the same confrontation for the title of the 49ers-Packers that we obtained in the real world, but it is clear that both teams would have had more difficulties to get there if the configuration of The playoffs have been similar to what we could see in 2020.