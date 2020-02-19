NFL owners propose adding two teams to the playoff format – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLde6d362e6f6953762ba516a57351b3ed11% %MINIFYHTMLde6d362e6f6953762ba516a57351b3ed12%

The NFL playoffs could expand to include two additional teams as soon as next season under a proposed work agreement that is now being reviewed by owners and players.

%MINIFYHTMLde6d362e6f6953762ba516a57351b3ed13% %MINIFYHTMLde6d362e6f6953762ba516a57351b3ed14%

In the new playoff structure, a seventh team from each conference would qualify for the postseason. Only the best seeded of each conference would receive a goodbye the first weekend of the playoffs; The two main seeds are currently saying goodbye.

%MINIFYHTMLde6d362e6f6953762ba516a57351b3ed15% %MINIFYHTMLde6d362e6f6953762ba516a57351b3ed16%

In that first weekend, the next six teams in each conference would face each other, unlike the four teams now. The NFL has played a 16-game calendar since 1978 and has had a playoff format of 12 teams since 1990.

The new format is just one of the many proposals included in the collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the players and the owners that would renew the NFL season. Other proposals include reviewing the structure of training camps; check the number of padded practices during the season; and eliminating a preseason game and adding a 17th regular season game instead.

The inclusion of two more playoff teams could generate more fan interest later in the season and postseason bonuses for more players. Thanks in part to the rest week they receive, the percentage of No. 1 and No. 2 seeds that reach the Super Bowl is high. Reducing the byes would presumably give more low-seed clubs better opportunities to reach the championship game.

NFL television partners would also benefit from being able to broadcast two additional postseason games, which are among the most watched television shows every year.

While many players may savor the highest chances of qualifying for the postseason, some have said they are opposed to adding a 17th regular season game because doing so would increase the risk of injury. The additional game has become an important point of conflict in the negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, which began about a year ago.

Although the current 10-year labor agreement does not end until March 2021, the owners are pushing for a new agreement before the league's calendar year ends on March 18. Implementing an agreement in the middle of a year of the league is difficult because newly negotiated terms such as minimum wages would have to be prorated.

The owners also want to secure a labor agreement as soon as possible so that the league can begin negotiations with television networks, whose own rights agreements expire in the coming years.

Approximately half of the league's revenues come from the transmission rights, and the offer for those rights is expected to be strong. The value of the transmission rights should increase with the new transmission rights and, if the owners wish, an increasing number of seasonal games and regular playoffs.

To promote the current proposed labor agreement on the finish line, the owners convened a special meeting on Thursday in New York, where they will receive an update on the status of talks with the union. On Friday, union representatives from each of the 32 teams will meet through a conference call to continue resolving their differences.

The 11 members of the union's executive committee, many of whom opposed a 17-game season a few weeks ago, would have to vote to recommend this agreement to the 32 team representatives to move forward. Those representatives would have to approve an agreement by a two-thirds majority before being able to send it to all NFL players for approval. In order for an agreement to be finalized before the end of the current league year, the 32 team representatives would need to vote on a proposal next week to have enough time to submit the agreement to full membership for a vote.