Neymar accuses the PSG of letting him & # 39; suffer & # 39; and be afraid to play it | Soccer news

Neymar was playing his first game in more than two weeks.

Neymar accused Paris St Germain of letting him "suffer,quot; after claiming that the French champions were afraid to play him in recent weeks.

The Brazilian scored in his first appearance for more than two weeks in the 2-1 defeat of the Champions League in the round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Neymar missed four games with a rib injury before Dortmund's defeat, but the 28-year-old said he should have been playing at that time.

"It is difficult to pass four games without playing, but, unfortunately, it was not my choice," Neymar told the French broadcaster. RMC Sport

"It was a choice made by the club, the doctors. They made this decision and I didn't like it. We had a lot of discussions about this because I wanted to play."

Neymar last played for PSG against Montpellier in Ligue 1, where he suffered a rib injury

"I felt good, but the club was scared. In the end, it's me who suffers."

Neymar also disappeared due to injury when PSG was eliminated from the Champions League in the previous two seasons, against Real Madrid and Manchester United, respectively.

"I understand the fear that the club suffered, because in the last two years I could not play in the round of 16," Neymar added.

"I respect the decision, but it can't be that way, because the player ends up suffering."

"It was very difficult to play a game like this, intense, 90 minutes without stopping. It's different.

"If I had been in better shape, I would certainly have played better."