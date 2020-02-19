Newsom proposes conservatories for people with mental illness in the homeless plan of the "State of the State,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles mayor was among several state officials praising on Wednesday a plan by California Governor Gavin Newsom to reduce the legal bar to provide forced treatment to the mentally ill and build more shelters for the homeless.

Newsom took the unusual step of dedicating most of his second speech on the state of the state to the intertwined issues of homelessness and housing.

In his speech, the governor proposed reducing the threshold for curatorships for people with mental illnesses, particularly for homeless people who refuse medical care. He says that California must act respecting civil liberties.

While homeless populations in most states have declined recently, California increased 16% last year.

Black Californians make up 8 percent of the population of Los Angeles County, but 42 percent of the homeless, according to Newsom. The governor also cited a recent survey that found that almost half of Latinos in the state fear that they or a family member may be left homeless.

“Homelessness impacts everyone, but not equally. Some communities have been affected much more. Urban renewal and gentrification broke communities of color and limited their abilities to move to the middle class. These are systemic problems rooted in poverty and racial discrimination, ”said Newsom.

After issuing an executive order last month that deployed emergency housing trailers to Los Angeles and Oakland County, Newsom announced that more trailers are heading to Riverside and several other counties across the state.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Newsom's proposal an "extraordinary step."

“Our humanity asks everyone in California to respond to the call to end this crisis. The plan we hear today is an extraordinary step in that direction, and it is up to all of us to do the job of making it happen in people's lives, "said Garcetti.

The proposal of homelessness comes hours after a visit by President Donald Trump to southern California in which he said residents are fed up with homelessness and that his administration would be "doing something,quot; about it.

