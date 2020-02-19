New York rapper Pop Smoke killed in LA !! (Video leaks of death)

Pop Smoke, one of the game's most important rappers, was shot dead this morning. TMZ says the murder seems to be a house invasion robbery.

And the video that shows paramedics administering CPR in Pop Smoke, while dying, was leaked.

Here is a video of the police giving CPR to Pop Smoke

Pop was renting a house in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. And around 4:30 a.m., two men in sweatshirts and masks broke into the house.

Authorities told police they fired multiple shots, hitting and critically injuring Pop Smoke.

The men were seen fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was only 20 years old.

Pop was a rapper and composer. In April 2019, he released the song "Welcome to the Party," (5) the lead single of his debut mixtape Meet the Woo, which was released in July 2019.

"Welcome to the Party,quot; became two remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta in August 2019. In October 2019, he introduced American rapper Lil Tjay in his single "War." In December 2019, he introduced the American rapper Calboy in his single "100k on a Coupe,quot; and also collaborated with the American rapper Travis Scott a few weeks later on the song "Gatti,quot;, from the compilation album of Scott and his members of Cactus Jack, JackBoys. (2019)

In February 2020, he released his second Mixtape Meet the Woo 2, which contains features of Quavo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay.

