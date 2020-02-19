Home Entertainment New York rapper Pop Smoke killed in LA !! (Video leaks of...

New York rapper Pop Smoke killed in LA !! (Video leaks of death)

Pop Smoke, one of the game's most important rappers, was shot dead this morning. TMZ says the murder seems to be a house invasion robbery.

And the video that shows paramedics administering CPR in Pop Smoke, while dying, was leaked.

Here is a video of the police giving CPR to Pop Smoke

Pop was renting a house in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. And around 4:30 a.m., two men in sweatshirts and masks broke into the house.

