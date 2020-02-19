New UK immigration rules will restrict low-skilled workers

LONDON – For a chorus of employer complaints, Britain said Wednesday it would close the door to low-skilled workers, as it moved to reduce general immigration by blocking immigrants from Europe and other places outside sectors such as restoration, construction, elderly care and hospitality.
According to the new post-Brexit rules that will begin next January, migrants must meet a number of criteria to qualify for a work visa, including specific skills and the ability to speak English.
Applicants must also have a job offer with a minimum salary threshold of £ 25,600, about $ 33,300. (Salary requirements are lower for certain categories of work with critical shortages, such as nursing).
That was lower than the £ 30,000 figure that some employers feared. However, it could have a chilling effect on hiring jobs that the British seem to want to avoid, and at a time when many economists say the country is actually in full employment.
The changes are a notable change for Britain, which in 2004 voluntarily opened its labor markets to citizens of former communist nations who had joined the European Union, even while those workers remained excluded for years of work in countries such as Germany and France.
Immigration was One of the driving forces behind the Brexit 2016 referendum. And after that vote, immigration from continental Europe fell. But with the arrival of more immigrants to Britain from outside the European Union than from within the bloc, the conservative government has not fulfilled its promises to reduce net immigration levels.
On Wednesday, the government said it would prioritize people with skills and that employers would have to abandon a seemingly inexhaustible supply of cheap labor.
Britain suffers from low productivity growth, and some economists believe that an available supply of cheap foreign labor has discouraged companies from investing in technology. In response, the government is trying to alter the composition of the migrant workforce, tilting it towards people with greater skills.
"Today is a historic moment for the whole country," Interior Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement, whose mandate includes immigration. "We are putting an end to free movement, retaking control of our borders and fulfilling people's priorities by introducing a new immigration system based on points in the United Kingdom, which will reduce overall migration numbers."
She said the new system "would attract the brightest and best in the world, boost the economy and our communities, and unlock the full potential of this country."
The more than three million immigrants from the European Union who are now in Britain will be allowed to stay, while a visa plan for fruit pickers and other farm workers will be extended in time for the 2020 harvest of 2,500 to 10,000 places
But with the British economy close to full employment, many companies are less concerned with attracting the best and brightest than occupying vacant positions.
"In some sectors, companies will wonder how they will recruit the people needed to manage their businesses," said Carolyn Fairbairn, general director of the Confederation of British Industry, the country's main business pressure group, in a statement. "With unemployment already low, care, construction, hospitality, food and beverage companies could be the most affected," he said.
The government's argument that companies should invest in British training was not a response to the challenges posed by sectors that depend on low-skilled labor, Fairbairn said.
"Companies know that hiring abroad and investing in the skills of their workforce and new technologies is not an option of,quot; one or the other. "She said." Both are necessary to boost the economy. "
As if to make that point, while the government announced its migration plans, it also claimed credit for the health of the labor market. The employment rate is at a record 76.5 percent, while youth unemployment has almost halved since 2010, falling from 939,000 to 481,000, the Treasury said.
The government estimates that 70 percent of European Union workers currently in Britain would not have met the requirements of the new route of skilled workers, and that, therefore, the total number of immigrants should fall in the future. .
Donald Macaskill, executive director of Scottish Care, which represents independent care providers, told BBC Scotland that the government "had not heard,quot; the concerns of his group and that the new rules would put the care sector at risk.
The Institute of Economic Affairs, a free market research institute, said a point-based immigration system would likely have unwanted consequences.
"Companies need a variety of workers, with a range of skills and salary expectations, and are better able than the state to decide what is missing in the current labor market," said the institute's head of political economy, Kristian Niemietz.
"The decision to reduce the salary threshold from £ 30,000 to £ 25,600 is a welcome measure," he said in a statement. "However, by deliberately focusing on limiting the migration of low-skilled people, the scheme is likely to have a significant negative impact on staffing levels in many industries, including the care system, construction and hospitality, especially in the short term. term,quot;.