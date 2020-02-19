New UK immigration rules will restrict low-skilled workers

LONDON – For a chorus of employer complaints, Britain said Wednesday it would close the door to low-skilled workers, as it moved to reduce general immigration by blocking immigrants from Europe and other places outside sectors such as restoration, construction, elderly care and hospitality.

According to the new post-Brexit rules that will begin next January, migrants must meet a number of criteria to qualify for a work visa, including specific skills and the ability to speak English.

Applicants must also have a job offer with a minimum salary threshold of £ 25,600, about $ 33,300. (Salary requirements are lower for certain categories of work with critical shortages, such as nursing).

That was lower than the £ 30,000 figure that some employers feared. However, it could have a chilling effect on hiring jobs that the British seem to want to avoid, and at a time when many economists say the country is actually in full employment.