New engine for manufacturing low-fuel and light-weight rockets: Researchers – Latest news

A new type of engine, called a spinning detonation engine, promises to make rockets not only more fuel efficient but also lighter and less complicated to build, researchers say.

For the findings, published in the journal Physical Review E, researchers at the University of Washington have developed a mathematical model that describes how these engines work.

With this information, engineers can, for the first time, develop tests to improve these engines and make them more stable, they said.

"The rotary detonation motor field is still in diapers. We have tons of data on these engines, but we don't understand what is happening. I tried to change our results by observing pattern formations instead of asking an engineering question. – like how to get the highest performance engine – and then boom, it turned out to work, "said lead study author James Koch of the University of Washington in the United States.

"This combustion process is literally a detonation, an explosion, but behind this initial start-up phase, we see a series of stable combustion pulses that continue to consume the available propellant," Koch added.

According to the researchers, this produces high pressure and temperature that expels the exhaust from the rear of the engine at high speeds, which can generate thrust.

To try to describe how these engines work, the researchers first developed an experimental rotary detonation engine where they could control different parameters, such as the size of the space between the cylinders.

Then they recorded the combustion processes with a high speed chamber.

Each experiment took only 0.5 seconds to complete, but the researchers recorded these experiments at 240,000 frames per second to see what was happening in slow motion.

From there, the researchers developed a mathematical model to mimic what they saw in the videos.

"This is the only model in the literature currently capable of describing the diverse and complex dynamics of these rotary detonation engines that we observe in the experiments," said study co-author J Nathan Kutz.

The model allowed researchers to determine for the first time whether such an engine would be stable or unstable. It also allowed them to assess how well a specific engine was working.

"This new approach is different from conventional wisdom in the field, and its wide applications and new knowledge were a complete surprise to me," said co-author Carl Knowlen, an associate research professor at UW in aeronautics and astronautics.

According to the researchers, at this time the model is not ready for engineers to use.

