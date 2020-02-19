Nevada Debate: Rivals take photos before the debate while Bloomberg faces an important test

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Hours before taking the stage, Mike Bloomberg was attacked by his Democratic rivals in a likely preview of his debate debut Wednesday night when the billionaire businessman confronts his rivals for the first time.

%MINIFYHTMLf014751ef859d163e5289c1d2ce9b3cd11% %MINIFYHTMLf014751ef859d163e5289c1d2ce9b3cd12%

Both the Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden campaigns targeted the former 78-year-old Republican, with Sanders raising questions about Bloomberg and Biden's health pointing out changes in key issues.

The attacks underscore how seriously the Democrats are taking the Bloomberg campaign, now that double-digit support has been triggered in national polls and qualified to appear in the debates. He was a lifelong Democrat before winning the New York Mayor's career as a Republican in 2002. He later changed to independent and formally registered as a Democrat last year.

Bloomberg has faced relatively small national scrutiny in his surprisingly rapid rise from nonpartisan megadonor to top-notch presidential contender.

But the debate on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, where Bloomberg faces five hungry opponents in the first big moment without a dash of his 2020 campaign, raises the biggest test so far of his unorthodox campaign.

"He will have a giant target on his back from all sides," said Democratic strategist Brian Brokaw. "Everything will come together brilliantly or it could fall apart very quickly."

The attacks began before 9 p.m. of the debate. START START

On Wednesday morning at CNN, Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray tried to refute questions about Vermont Senator's health by pointing to Bloomberg, who said he also "suffered heart attacks in the past." Sanders suffered a heart attack last fall and published letters from doctors attesting to his health. But Bloomberg has never suffered a heart attack; Last year he released a letter from a doctor saying he underwent coronary stent surgery in 2000.

Later, Gray withdrew his statement and said on Twitter that he "spoke badly,quot; about Bloomberg's health.

Separately, Biden's campaign confronted Bloomberg over announcements that the former mayor is publishing and that show photos of him working closely with former President Barack Obama. Biden's campaign posted a video on Twitter highlighting previous comments that Bloomberg criticized Obama about medical care and climate change and accused him of not addressing racism during his tenure. The video also includes a Bloomberg clip that states "I am friends with Donald Trump, he is a New York icon."

Until recently, Bloomberg had largely escaped media scrutiny and attacks from his opponents by avoiding the first primary states and focusing on campaigning in the 14 states that vote in the supermarkets primary on Tuesday, March 3. And his massive campaign, with more than 2,000 employees across the country and more than $ 400 million spent on ads already, has given him enough momentum to gain high-profile support and double-digit support in the polls.

With great attention in Bloomberg, growing-minded Democrats increasingly fear Sanders' strength in the race. After finishing at the top of Iowa and New Hampshire, polls suggest that the self-styled democratic socialist is prepared for another great performance in the Nevada committees on Saturday.

After more than a year of campaigning, there is little clarity in the urgent search for a candidate's Democrats to compete against President Trump in November.

The establishment's long-standing favorite, Biden, the former vice president of Obama, is struggling to bring new life to his hectic campaign, which enters the night at the bottom of a moderate confusion behind the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, the Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. Sanders, a Vermont senator, has become the progressive wing's preference after two contests while Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren struggles to regain energy for her campaign.

Some Democrats fear that the conditions are ripe for a fight with the naked eye on national television that could carve new scars in a split party that will finally join this fall if it hopes to deny the Republican president a second term.

Bloomberg's rivals have already indicated that they will rely on their explosive comments about race and gender, in addition to their accusation that they are using a fortune earned from a career on Wall Street in an effort to buy the presidency. Bloomberg's increase in national surveys has been driven almost exclusively by an unprecedented national advertising campaign, carefully controlled campaign events and an expanding national organization that has probably already cost more than half a billion dollars.

Alexandra Rojas, executive director of the Sanders Allied Justice Democrats, called Wednesday's first "public moment of accountability,quot; Bloomberg.

"It is going to be an opportunity to finally bring scrutiny to Bloomberg's record as a Republican plutocrat," he said.

The Bloomberg team was working to reduce expectations before their performance, suggesting that their debate skills are rusty after more than a decade since their last election.

Bloomberg has not been in a debate stage since 2009. His team notes that he never faced more than one rival at a time during three elections for mayor of New York City.

Despite the challenges, senior advisor Tim O’Brien said Bloomberg welcomed a fight against Sanders, whom the campaign sees as the clear favorite of the race.

"I think he's going to see us face Bernie Sanders face-to-face on important matters," said O & # 39; Brien in an interview, asking questions about Sanders' personal wealth, criminal justice history and gun control.

The Bloomberg campaign published a list of more than a dozen invited to the debate, with survivors of the armed violence of several states. They include a man present at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds more injured.

Sanders welcomed a fight.

The Vermont senator criticized Bloomberg and "a system that allows billionaires to buy elections," while campaigning in Nevada on the eve of the debate.

“Here is the message: anyone who has a value of $ 60 billion, can run for president and can buy radio waves. My friends, that is called oligarchy, not democracy. "

Biden's campaign aides on Wednesday offered a forecast of an aggressive candidate who would try to establish strong contrasts with Bloomberg and Sanders.

At a conference call with reporters, attendees especially pointed to Bloomberg, calling him a "Republican billionaire,quot; who is running "obviously dishonest ads," suggesting he has Obama's support. Biden aides said the former vice president would take note of Bloomberg's criticisms of Obama's policies, including the 2010 health insurance review, and noted that Bloomberg did not support Obama's election in 2008 and only offered lukewarm support. Very late in the 2012 campaign.

Bloomberg is not competing on the Nevada Saturday committees or any of the four major contests scheduled for this month, and prefers to invest his time and resources in the states rich in delegates who begin voting in March. In the modern era, such a strategy has never worked. However, it has never been tried by someone as rich as Bloomberg, who has already invested more than $ 400 million in a national advertising campaign and hired more than 2,000 campaign employees.

The focus on Bloomberg in the debate stage means that there will be less oxygen for others at a critical time.

Buttigieg's allies, in particular, see Sanders as the real threat and are frustrated by the fixation in Bloomberg. Buttigieg has begun to establish strong contrasts with Sanders and is expected to continue doing so on the stage of the debate, leaving the rest of the field to accumulate in Bloomberg.

___

Steve Peoples and Alexandra Jaffe reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne, in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly policy podcast, "Ground Game."