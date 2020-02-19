Nene Leakes says that Kenya Moore has an attitude of "Stank,quot;: "She will be the death of this show,quot;

Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore have been facing each other since the season began. Nene believes that Kenya would love her to leave the show so she can take center stage; however, if that happens, it would be the disappearance of Real Housewives of Atlanta if you ask the star of Glee.

Moore made the observation that Leakes doesn't appear as much as he used to be on the show and hinted that Bravo was trying to eliminate her. During Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen told Kenya that they are showing everything they filmed with Nene.

While appearing on Entertainment Tonight, the owner of Swagg Boutique gave him unfiltered thoughts about one's mother's comments.

‘How does she know? I mean, is she … is she in production? I do not know. I don't know why he says the things he says, but what I do know is, for whatever reason, I don't know what it sounds like, I don't know if it's good to say it, but I think he would love it if I could, in order to be, in his mind, the director of the show, or the queen of the show, or the person everyone is talking about. With me there, it is very difficult for her to have that kind of thing. So, I also think that if I leave the program and Kenya stays in the program, she will be the disappearance of the program. "

She continued by saying that Kenya seems to have no friends in the program and that it is difficult to work with her, but insists that this is not the case.

‘She is a nasty girl. His attitude is unpleasant. She is not a great girl. None of the girls. Try saying that none of the girls love me. None of them like it! I mean, his attitude is smelly. "

