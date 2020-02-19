NeNe Lakes is co-host of the talk along with Sharon Osbourne and more stars

NeNe Leakes made her fans happy the other day when she announced that she would be co-host of The Talk along with Sharon Osbourne and other amazing women. Just look at the post you shared on your social media account.

"Catch Me AGAIN CO-HOSTING THE TALK @cbstv @thetalkcbs,quot;, NeNe subtitled his post.

Someone exclaimed: "Yes, make it permanent,quot; and another follower said: "You belong to the panel." 🔥 ’

Another commenter wrote: "This is why girls are so upset, you are here EATING,quot; 😍 I love you Nene ", and someone else posted this:" Shine Nene … Sharon's hair is everything. I know it's right! Stay faithful and blessed! We see the heart. "

Many NeNe fans are happy to see her doing her thing. Also, many people praised Sharon for her new hair.

You probably already know that Sharon used to have red hair for more than a decade, and decided to change her appearance.

One commenter said: ‘Sharon, I love your hair. Baby, you were amazing on today's show, "and someone else posted this:" I'm proud of you without drama! Keep pushing forward, beautiful. "

A fan told NeNe something about the other RHOA stars: ‘They were so worried about you, but what they are doing outside of Real Housewives of Atlanta … nothing. I love her…. The door opened and she took off her baby … Nene left. "

A fan said: "@neneleakes I don't even watch this show, but I have to catch the world you are in!" And someone else posted this: "I LIVE LIVE." Tuning in again tomorrow. Keep doing your thing and killing him MRS @neneleakes a lot. "

Someone else also congratulated NeNe: Felic Congratulations !!!! I met @sherylunderwood the other day and what love she is… .❤️. I love seeing black women making their money and looking amazing while they do it. "

NeNe fans have been showing their massive support these days.



