Neil Young calls Donald Trump & # 39; Misfortune & # 39; a few weeks after he was granted U.S. citizenship

The Canadian-born musician who has acquired dual citizenship since January this year has written a scathing letter to the current president of the United States.

New US citizen Neil Young expresses his contempt for the president Donald Trump in an open condemnation of the American leader.

The Canadian-born star, which has been open with Trump's disapproval in the past, has taken his disdain one step further, calling it "misfortune" in a letter posted on the Neil Young Archives website.

"You are a disgrace to my country," he writes. "Your senseless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable … Our first black president (Barack Obama) was a better man than you … I hope he hears my voice Remember that it is the voice of a US citizen who pays taxes that does not support it. "

Young also referred to Trump's use of his song "Rockin & # 39; in the Free World", urging him to refrain from playing the song in his demonstrations.

"(No) is a song that you can jog in one of your rallies," he adds. "Maybe you could have been a bassist and played in a rock & roll band. That way you could have been on stage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you had been good."

Trump previously revealed that he is a fan of the Canadian musician in a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone.

"It has something very special," Trump told the publication.