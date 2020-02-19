Ne-Yo's wife tells fans to shoot her shot with her husband

%MINIFYHTMLd6d8a84f8ea1ae704b139b12f5570e3911% %MINIFYHTMLd6d8a84f8ea1ae704b139b12f5570e3912%

Christal Smith confirms that her separated husband is a free agent and encourages fans to try their luck when a fan asks for help connecting with the success creator & # 39; So Sick & # 39 ;.

Ne yo He is officially back in the market, according to his separated wife, Chrystal Smith. When one of his followers asked for help connecting with the "Miss Independent" singer, Chrystal replied: "You can shoot your shot."

Ne-Yo confirmed his separation from Chrystal earlier this month just a few days before his fourth wedding anniversary. "Gradually it is becoming public knowledge that I and my wife have decided to go ahead and divorce," he said.

"She has demons like everyone else, like me." "We realize that our demons do not fit and until we both rely on our personal demons, it will be difficult for us to remain married. That said, that is the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. As I said, that She is the mother of my children and I love her to death. We will be family forever. "

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Crystal share two children. They got engaged in 2015 and got married on February 20 of the following year after their separation from Monyetta Shaw, the mother of their other two children.

His breakup came to light after it was discovered that he was no longer following him on Instagram and deleted all his photos from his page. Then he took off his wedding ring while dancing his song with the lyrics: "He returned the wedding ring, I turned it into a pinky ring."

While he confirmed that the song was about their relationship, he insisted that it is not a diss song.