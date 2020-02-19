NASA's Juno probe reveals water in Jupiter's atmosphere – BGR

For scientists studying Jupiter, there is much to see. The gas giant has a great personality, and its gas storms and whirlpools provide researchers with much to observe. One aspect of the massive planet that is not often talked about is its amount of water, but the new data from NASA's Juno orbiter is helping to shed some light on that.

As NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains in a new blog post, a new study published in Astronomy of nature Juno's use of data suggests that Jupiter's atmosphere includes about 0.25% water, at least near the planet's equator.

%MINIFYHTML5b0062bcb2249402c1b774e93361fc2411% %MINIFYHTML5b0062bcb2249402c1b774e93361fc2412%

As JPL points out, this finding is a big problem for scientists who hope to better understand Jupiter and his training:

An accurate estimate of the total amount of water in Jupiter's atmosphere has been on the wish lists of planetary scientists for decades: the figure in the gas giant represents a fundamental piece missing in the puzzle of the formation of our solar system . Probably, Jupiter was the first planet to form, and it contains most of the gas and dust that was not incorporated into the Sun.

The last time scientists had data on Jupiter's water came from the Galileo probe. That mission, which ended in late 1995, yielded results that suggested that Jupiter was extremely dry and lacked much water in its atmosphere. These new measurements would seem to indicate that Galileo sampled an unusually dry area and that Jupiter has a little more water than we assume.

"Just when we think we have things resolved, Jupiter reminds us how much we still have to learn," said Scott Bolton, Juno's principal investigator, in a statement. "Juno's surprising discovery that the atmosphere was not well mixed, even far below the clouds, is a puzzle we are still trying to solve. No one would have guessed that water could be so variable across the planet."

Image source: NASA