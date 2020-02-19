NASA joins Australia for a new space robotics boost – BGR

If humans want a greater presence in space, we will have to count on the help of robots. At least that is what NASA and Western Australia are betting on, and they have just agreed to join a new robotics development center that will start working on technology that will build and control some of the most advanced equipment that has been sent to space.

The project is part of AROSE (Australian remote operations for space and earth), whose objective is to be the control center of the robotics systems deployed in space to build everything from space stations in lunar orbit to structures on the Moon and maybe even Mars.

The new facility will employ some 1,500 people when it is finally in operation, and it will be around five years before it is ready for operation. Once completed, it seems to play an important role in future space missions.

"Almost everything on the new missions to the moon and Mars will be operated remotely, so throwing things into space is only part of it," said Dave Kelly, WA's Minister of Science, Innovation and ICT, in a statement .

"He wants to build a new space station orbiting the moon, that will be done remotely, he will not have 100 electricians climbing in a spaceship to the moon and joining all the elements." All this will be done remotely from Earth. That is what WA is a world leader. "

When we imagine a future where humans actively explore planets beyond Earth, we assume that humans will be the first forms of intelligence to arrive. As a result, it is much more likely that the robots of our own creation are the first inhabitants of the Red Planet and perhaps even worlds outside our solar system.

