Mumps outbreak hits Brumbies before the game Chiefs Super Rugby | Rugby Union News

Watch Chiefs vs Brumbies live at Sky Sports Action on Saturday starting at 6 a.m.





Canberra Stadium, home of the Brumbies

%MINIFYHTMLfa7bd5d40936fa176225a7391a661b7611% %MINIFYHTMLfa7bd5d40936fa176225a7391a661b7612%

The Brumbies' preparations for Saturday's Super Rugby game against the Chiefs have been hampered by an outbreak of mumps.

Several members of the organization have been told not to travel for the confrontation in Hamilton.

Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement that a small number of cases of viral infection had been confirmed among Brumbies players and staff and that only those who were completely healthy had received a green light to travel.

Bosses vs Brumbies Live

"Rugby Australia, SANZAAR and Brumbies, as well as ACT Health and the relevant public health authorities in New Zealand, will continue to monitor the situation," said RA.

RA said that all confirmed and suspected cases of the virus remained isolated for at least five days after the onset of symptoms.

If a Brumbies player or staff member was not well in New Zealand, they would be placed in isolation and the tests organized, he added.

The three teams that played against the Brumbies in the initial rounds have been asked: reds, rebels and mountaineers to supervise their players and staff.

No more cases have been reported so far.