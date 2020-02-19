MTV's "Making The Band,quot; officially returns with Diddy, her children and LaurieAnn Gibson as judges

# Roommates, it's BAAACCKK! If you have been waiting for the last 11 years to return the legendary MTV reality reality series … then you are about to be very happy. MTV has just announced the official return of "Making The Band,quot; with creator Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs, their three children and the original choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson.

The last time "Making The Band,quot; was on the air was in the fall of 2009, but things are about to change because it is officially returning to television. @MTV has just revealed that not only will the series return, but if you think you have what it takes to "make the band,quot;, you can get online for the casting rodeos that will take place across the country.

Diddy, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs, Christian Combs and LaurieAnn Gibson will lend their experience to find the next crop of musical superstars in a casting process that guarantees that it will be as intense as on the day Diddy made Da Band walk around I walk to Brooklyn for some cheesecake.

The casting tour of several cities begins this month with open auditions in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte and New York. Fans will also have the opportunity to experience the "Making the Band,quot; vocal booths that will appear in each city before the open casting auditions. The first vocal booth will appear in Atlanta and offer applicants a music video style performance for approved listening songs. All submissions can be shared on social platforms and used to send auditions online.

The cities and casting dates are as follows:

February 28-29: Atlanta, GA

March 7-8: Houston, TX

March 13-14: Charlotte, NC

March 21-22: New York, NY

If you cannot perform open casting, you can submit your audition through the MTV website. Well, we are definitely excited for this.

