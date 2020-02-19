Movement restrictions inside and outside of China & # 39; helping to contain & # 39; the virus | China news

%MINIFYHTMLbabe1fda503864d2b1f6252ce828358a11% %MINIFYHTMLbabe1fda503864d2b1f6252ce828358a12%
Russia says it will prevent Chinese citizens from entering the country, in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The measure comes when the Chinese government maintains a close focus on the fight against the virus in Hubei province.
But staff and resources are scarce, and movement restrictions are tightening.
Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera reports from Beijing.