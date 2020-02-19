MoneyBagg I drive fans crazy by removing their diamond grills

%MINIFYHTML38ebfbf4851c278931318659a502bb2a11% %MINIFYHTML38ebfbf4851c278931318659a502bb2a12%

The rapper & # 39; Relentless Again & # 39; takes his Instagram account to show his new teeth, thanking Dr. Mario Alfonso Montoya for giving him & # 39; Billion Dollar Smile & # 39 ;.

MoneyBagg Yo It has undergone a drastic transformation. The rapper, known for his icy diamond grills, officially removed the item and exchanged it for bright, fresh-looking white teeth, much to the fans' surprise.

He came to Instagram to show his new teeth, sharing a video of him giving his followers a better view of them after a visit to the doctor in Cali, Colombia. "Not the big cheap teeth that are embarrassing!" He wrote in the title of the publication, thanking Dr. Mario Alfonso Montoya for giving him "Smile of a billion dollars."

Fans soon jumped into the comments section to talk about their appearance now that the diamond grills are out of their mouth. "AF looks good without those diamond teeth," one admitted. "They look so good! Please keep the grills away. You look as handsome as this," said another, while another commented: "He took off 20 years. Good for him, now he has a chin."

Some others, meanwhile, attribute to his girlfriend Ari Fletcher since they believed that she was the reason behind the decision. "Ari finished forcing him to remove the grille from his teeth now that I thought never," an individual wrote. "You know your girl has everything to do with this," someone was already convinced, while another person said: "[Ari] is getting the best of you and [MoneyBagg] you're doing the same with her. I [love] and & # 39; all. "

MoneyBagg and Ari have been romantically linked since last year and have strengthened. More recently, they met and greeted fans at a nightclub. During the event, the couple got caught in a bit of trouble after several female fans touched MoneyBagg, which caused Ari to tell them not to do that.