Moms 4 Housing Activists Honored for Black History Month By Oakland City Hall – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Women activists known as Moms 4 Housing were recognized as honoree of Black History Month at the Oakland City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

"I accept this, but I only report that I am here to say that we are not done," said Tolani King while surrounded by her colleagues on the Moms 4 Housing steering committee: Misty Cross, Carroll Fife, Sameerah. Karim, Merika Regan, Sharena Thomas and Dominique Walker, in front of the town hall.

As of last November, the Moms 4 Housing group occupied a vacant West Oakland home at 2928 Magnolia St. for approximately two months to draw attention to the plight of the many homeless people in society and the housing crisis that It affects the Bay Area and the state.

The group was evicted from the house by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in January after being unable to win a court decision that allowed them to stay.

The house had been bought in July by Wedgewood Properties, based in southern California, which planned to renovate and sell the house. But an agreement negotiated in January by Oakland Mayor's office, Libby Schaaf, means the house will be sold to the Oakland Community Land Trust, which buys properties and converts them into affordable housing.

"It's amazing that our town hall honors us," Walker said. “And I also felt that this was just to show. Because yes, it is Black History Month, but 7 out of 10 homeless people are African-American. So I think the real way for the city council to honor Black History month is to do something to fix this. ”

"Moms 4 Housing showed us that the gross power of the organization can create the kind of political changes we need so that our policies really become the care of our vulnerable community members," Kaplan said in a statement.

When asked if it was appropriate to honor a group that had broken the law by squatting on property that was not his, Kaplan said it was better to see his actions in the context of the Civil Rights story.

"Civil disobedience has been an honest tradition throughout our nation's history of how social change is achieved," Kaplan said. "And that is also part of the work that is needed to advance justice."

Moms 4 Housing activists have been working with city council members to try to advance several ordinances, including legislation that would allow county auction properties to go to affordable housing. Another would give the tenants the first dibs if their landlord's property goes on sale.

"For me it is discouraging that people still have no home, I still have no home," King said, noting that his group will not be satisfied until they can achieve real change.

"This has to continue," he told the city council. "We have to keep moving. We have to make a change. We can't stop here.