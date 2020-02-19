MLB enters spring training under a dark cloud – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLca150445f222e0512c47eb4d0af53bb711% %MINIFYHTMLca150445f222e0512c47eb4d0af53bb712%

All teams in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues have now informed spring training. While optimism abounds, as it did in the days before the games count, MLB is under a dark cloud. More could be lurking on the horizon.

The offseason revealed that the Houston Astros systematically stole posters during their 2017 race. Some penalties were applied, although current players were not affected, and the team retained their 2017 World Series title. In the coming weeks they are pending the results of MLB's investigation into the alleged theft of posters from the Boston Red Sox in their 2018 World Series race. It remains to be seen how that story affects the already grim tone around baseball.

Real and supposed traps aside, several teams have improved their lists before the 2020 season. Among them there are three teams that come from 100-win seasons. The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers were already postseason favorites before their offseason acquisitions, while the Minnesota Twins strengthened their control over the US Central League.

This season's first spring training report analyzes the growing credibility problem of MLB, along with some of the major offseason movements in the majors.

MLB under a cloud

Perhaps it has been MLB's busiest offseason for quite some time, and many of the news was not good. An early January report by MLB showed such a widespread system and cheating culture that it is believed that it helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series. At the Minute Maid Park in Houston, a central field camera covertly recorded signals of the recipients of the opposing teams. These signals were analyzed by the Astros repeating team and then transmitted to the players on the bench. The bank told current hitters what launch to expect when hitting trash cans.

Several coaches, executives and players were disciplined shortly after the announcement. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended for next season by MLB and subsequently dismissed by the team. Carlos Beltrán, then a Houston player, was also suspended for a year and was soon fired from his new job as a manager with the New York Mets. The former Astros bank Alex Cora, who led the Red Sox in 2018, was also involved in the scheme. He and the Red Sox "broke up,quot; following the report, although his official suspension seems to depend on the results of the Red Sox investigation.

Since then, it has been revealed that the Astros traps have been an open secret throughout the league. And it is suspected that it continued after some of the original authors separated from the team. The Washington Nationals players, who beat the Astros in the 2019 World Series, were contacted by players from several other teams offering information in the period prior to the Fall Classic last year. According to reports, the Nationals developed multiple sets of signs to defend against sign theft. And Washington receiver Kurt Suzuki, in an interview a few days ago, admits he is about to listen to the Astros' signals.

The fact that the current Astros have not been suspended does not seem to be right with players throughout the league. The anger at MLB's perceived warm response is obvious, and today's players are not spicy words. Angels outfielder Mike Trout, the Most Valuable Player of the American League last season, "lost respect for some of those boys." Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis feels that "all guys there need a beating." Emotions are raw, since criminals, current players who benefited from the launch signals, seem to have been easily released. None was suspended, and the Astros retain their 2017 World Series title.

MLB's credibility problem grows, as teams throughout the league await the outcome of the Red Sox investigation.

Low season winners

The Yankees, Dodgers and Twins finished the 2019 season north of 100 wins. Each comfortably surpassed their second place rival and destroyed the rest of their respective divisions. (The Dodgers, for example, finished the regular season 21 games ahead of second place, the Arizona Diamondbacks and 36 games ahead of the San Diego Pirates last.) Those gaps can widen this season.

The Yankees had no obvious weaknesses in the offseason, even if the initial rotation could use another arm. So the Yankees came out and signed perhaps the most wanted pitcher available. Flamethrower Gerritt Cole, fresh out of a World Series appearance with the Astros, threw more than 600 strikeouts in his two years in Houston. Last season he became the second fastest pitcher in 200 strikeouts in a season, striking out 37.9% of opposing hitters until that time. Cole lost at AL Cy Young 2019 with teammate Justin Verlander, but received a payday of $ 324 million as a consolation prize.

The Dodgers welcomed Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, a season retired from his MVP campaign, and pitcher David Price. the winner of the 2012 AL Cy Young. Betts hit .301 in his six seasons in Boston, adding 139 home runs and 470 RBIs at the time. He also won four gold gloves. Price completed a professional year in 2012, with a 20-5 mark and striking out 205 with a 2.56 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays. None of his seasons in Boston lived up to that exit, but he failed 228 and 177 strikeouts in the two seasons not shortened by an injury.

The Twins were not expected to be serious contenders in 2019, let alone win 101 games. Credit an increase in power in Minnesota for a large part of that success. Upon entering 2020, the Twins will be overwhelming favorites in AL Central, thanks to a series of movements designed to keep the list competitive. The team signed a four-year contract with the Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Most Valuable Player of the 2015 American League and the 2018 National League Return Player of the Year, who hit 37 home runs last season. Minnesota also signed multiple quality headlines that could appear in the rotation, including Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill (the latter of whom had an out-of-season elbow surgery that could delay his Twins debut until the All-Star break) . Tyler Clippard reinforces an already strong bullpen.