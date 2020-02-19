Mission Viejo man finds bones in backyard, OC Sheriff's Department investigates – Up News Info Los Angeles

OLD MISSION (CBSLA) – Orange County Sheriff's agents continued their investigation on Tuesday after a man from Mission Viejo found what could be human bones in his backyard.

According to a sheriff's spokesman, the owner of the house in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada was working in his backyard on Monday when he found the bones. The owner called the sheriff's department.

"Yesterday, they were digging in the backyard by the pool, and they found a bag," said Steven Morgan, a neighbor. “And they looked in the bag, it looked old, and it had a skull and some bones. I saw them start to leave the streets, so I went to talk to one of the officers and he said they were human remains. "

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were collecting bones and other evidence from the backyard.

Researchers are trying to determine if the bones are human or animal.

Authorities said there was no threat to the community.