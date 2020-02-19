Minnesota Weather: Arctic Cold Causes Cold Warning for Northern Minnesota – Up News Info

A mass of Arctic air has descended on Minnesota, which caused a chill wind warning Wednesday morning for the northern half of the state.

The National Meteorological Service says that the values ​​of wind cooling in the advisory area are as cold as 35 below zero, capable of causing freezing on exposed skin in just minutes.

The thermal sensation values ​​will be reduced between 20 and 30 degrees below zero this morning. The coldest values ​​are expected in northwest MN.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/YYDTUhKQwo – NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 19, 2020

The notice is scheduled to last until 10 a.m., but don't expect too much warming as the day progresses. The highs will have difficulty leaving a single digit, and the night hours seem to bring a return of cold below zero.

A change in winds will start warming on Thursday, although temperatures will still remain below average. However, during the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise above zero. Expect to melt as the heat of the weekend will combine with sunny skies.