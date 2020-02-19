Minnesota congressman Jim Hagedorn reveals a battle against cancer – Up News Info

– Minnesota congressman Jim Hagedorn says cancer will not stop him from seeking re-election this fall.

Hagedorn revealed Wednesday night that doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 kidney cancer last year.

"In today's world of medical innovation, it is possible that people fighting serious illnesses live practically normal lives, continue working and maintain the hope of a bright future," said Hagedorn.

The congressman, who is married to the president of the Republican Party of Minnesota, Jennifer Carnahan, says he feels great and has not missed a vote during the treatment.

Carnahan released this statement Wednesday night:

Earlier today, my husband and the first Minnesota congressman Jim Hagedorn announced that on February 15, 2019 he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer.

During the past year, Jim received treatment at the Mayo Clinic and is doing well. Jim has worked incredibly hard representing the people of southern Minnesota, all while fighting against this disease.

Jim loves our country and serves in Congress more than anything in the world. As his wife and president of our group, last year has not been easy. We both remain committed to each other, our jobs, our state and our country.

We appreciate your positive thoughts and good wishes. Jim is making great progress and remains one of the most hardworking members of Congress.

Hagedorn, son of former Minnesota congressman Tom Hagedorn, first assumed in January 2019.