Minn. AG Ellison presents a working group that aims at the prices of prescription drugs – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison released a report from the task force on Wednesday that makes 14 separate recommendations to reduce the prices of prescription drugs that range from new legislation to stricter enforcement action.

Ellison said at a press conference that the pharmaceutical market is "opaque and dysfunctional," and is not designed for ordinary people to understand. And he said the confusion has been a barrier to solve the problem.

The bipartisan working group's recommendations include proposals to make markets work better for people, use government purchasing power to make medicines more affordable and accessible, and demand more transparency and accountability in the market.

Lawmakers in the working group said lawmakers are already considering some of the 14 proposals, while others facing opposition will have to wait for future legislative sessions.

But the Democratic attorney general said that if Minnesota implements the recommendations, the prices of prescription drugs will go down.

