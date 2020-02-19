Milwaukee man accused of lighting his girlfriend on fire – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A Milwaukee man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend by spraying her with gasoline while she slept and set her on fire.

The 28-year-old bonus for Javante Jefferson was set at $ 500,000 during a court appearance on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman suffered potentially fatal third-degree burns in 60% of her body. Jefferson is charged with attempted attempted first degree manslaughter and five other felonies.

A criminal complaint says that the two had argued hours before the victim was set on fire during the early hours of the morning of February 24. He ran out of the apartment he shared with Jefferson and rolled in the snow to extinguish the fire.

His two children, aged 4 and 1, followed his mother outside. The neighbors wrapped them in a coat in sub-zero weather.

Jefferson's lawyer did not immediately answer a call for comment.

