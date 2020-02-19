Millie Bobby Brown urges fans to adopt kindness in a reflective 16th birthday post

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

In celebrating his milestone, the star of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; She is sincere in dealing with pain and insecurity caused by inappropriate comments and unnecessary insults.

Millie Bobby Brown He turned 16 on Wednesday, February 19 with a sincere publication about the pressures of fame.

The "Strange things"Star took Instagram to mark the milestone and urged his followers to adopt kindness before revealing the difficulty he has faced in the spotlight.

"16 felt like a long time to come," he wrote. "I feel that change needs to happen not only for this generation but for the next. Our world needs kindness and support for children to grow and succeed."

He added that "the last few years have not been easy, I admit it. There are times when I feel frustrated by inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that have finally caused me pain and insecurity."

Despite everything she faces, the actress insists that she is determined not to let the traps of fame discourage her.

"But I will never be defeated. I will continue to do what I love and spread the message to make the change."

In an attached video, configure Justin BieberOn the topic "Changes," he highlighted the many negative headlines that have been published about her over the years.

"Let's focus on what needs to change and I hope this video tells you about the things that happen behind the scenes of the headlines and the flashing lights," he concluded. "Don't worry, I will always find a way to smile."