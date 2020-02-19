Millie Bobby Brown reflects on media scrutiny in Moving Birthday Post

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner
Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown Celebrate a historic birthday today.
That's right, today marks the Strange things 16h star birthday. In honor of the special day, Millie has taken to Instagram to share a message about kindness with her fans. In his post, Millie noted that recent years in public view have not been easy for her.
"Already girls 16 🙂 16 has felt like a long time to come,quot;, the Netflix actress began her publication. "I feel that change needs to happen not only for this generation but for the next. Our world needs kindness and support for children to grow and succeed."
"The last few years have not been easy, I admit it. There are times when I feel frustrated by the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that have finally caused me pain and insecurity," Millie told him. followers "but I will never be defeated. I will continue to do what I love and spread the message to make the change."
Along with her message, Millie also shared a video with her fans, with negative headlines about her over the years, as well as homemade videos.
"Let's focus on what needs to change and I hope this video will inform you about the things that happen behind the scenes of the headlines and the flashing lights," he told his followers. "Don't worry, I will always find a way to smile;) Leggo 16."
The video is set to Justin BieberThe new song, "Changes,quot;.
In the comments of the post, many other stars are sending love to Millie on her special day.
"Happy birthday Millie this year is going to be your year. AGAIN,quot;, co-star Noah Schnapp wrote "Here there are 16 years!"
Super model Bella Hadid He also commented: "I love you Millie, happy birthday, girl."
In another supporting comment, actress Yara Shahidi He told Millie that he will join her on this trip for the change.
"Send you all the love and join you as a creator of change and a giver of kindness," he wrote.
