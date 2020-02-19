Millie Bobby Brown reflects on media scrutiny in Moving Birthday Post

Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown Celebrate a historic birthday today.

That's right, today marks the Strange things 16h star birthday. In honor of the special day, Millie has taken to Instagram to share a message about kindness with her fans. In his post, Millie noted that recent years in public view have not been easy for her.

"Already girls 16 🙂 16 has felt like a long time to come,quot;, the Netflix actress began her publication. "I feel that change needs to happen not only for this generation but for the next. Our world needs kindness and support for children to grow and succeed."

"The last few years have not been easy, I admit it. There are times when I feel frustrated by the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that have finally caused me pain and insecurity," Millie told him. followers "but I will never be defeated. I will continue to do what I love and spread the message to make the change."