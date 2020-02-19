Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal players to show courage in the warm atmosphere of Olympiakos | Soccer news

Arsenal will face Olympiakos in Greece on Thursday in the first leg of the last 16 of the Europa League.





Olympiakos has only lost once at home in all competitions this season

%MINIFYHTML6270fe6179b272f0e920088b43a1f8f111% %MINIFYHTML6270fe6179b272f0e920088b43a1f8f112%

Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal players to rise above the heated atmosphere that is expected to welcome them when they face Olympiakos on Thursday in the Europa League.

The Arteta team plays against the Greek champions in the first leg of the round of 16 in a Karaiskakis stadium with sold out tickets, a notoriously difficult place for rival teams to play.

But the Spaniard is confident that his younger players can handle a hostile environment and wants to see the same reaction regardless of their inexperience.

"It's part of the process," he said. "It is not known until I expose them (young players). They may have the best intention, but they need to go to a stadium like here and when they make a mistake or a bad decision, have the courage to try again and play again.

Olympiakos sold out for Thursday's Europa League match against Arsenal

"And I want to see that in my players, whether they are 17 or 35 years old. That's what I expect from them. If they keep trying, they have all my support."

"If they hide after that, I don't like it. But what I've seen so far, every time they play in that field they are responding very, very well. That's what I hope and I'm sure they will. Do it tomorrow." .

While squad rotation in the Europa League has been the order of the day under previous managers Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery, Arteta suggested that he take a different approach.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta wants his side to be brave in Athens

Arsenal lost to London's rival Chelsea in the final last year and may have to win the competition this time to return to the Champions League, since they are currently in tenth place in the Premier League.

When asked about the intensity of the Premier League and Europa League games and the potential need to rest the players, Arteta added: "That's why we have a great team and can rotate the players. But physically in Europe, the game will not be more demanding than in the Premier League, that's for sure.

"If they have to do that every three days, it can be a problem, but we also have to try to adapt and choose the players that can play in each game."

Arsenal vs Everton Live

"We had a 15-day break. We played only one game, so tomorrow I will send a team that I think is the best to play. The rest of the game will take care of itself."

"So tomorrow we will send a team that we believe is the best to beat Olympiakos and the rest of the teams will take care of them."

Mesut Ozil has been left out of the Arsenal team in Athens for personal reasons, but French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi returns to the team after missing a 4-0 home win on Sunday against Newcastle.