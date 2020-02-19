Microsoft's Universal Office application for iPhone and Android is finally available for download – BGR

If you are using the Microsoft Office suite on your laptop or desktop, then you probably already have Word, Excel and PowerPoint installed on your phones and tablets. If you do, you should remove them immediately and replace them with the new universal Microsoft Office application that introduces all three productivity applications. The application has been in testing since November, but is now available for download on iPhone, iPad and Android.

The best thing about the Office application is that you can view and edit your documents, spreadsheets and presentations in one place, which will make multitasking between separate applications less complicated.

The application has been designed to take advantage of the way people use smartphones to improve their productivity. For example, the Office application will allow you to use your camera to create content, since you can convert a document into an editable Word file and even transform a photo of a table into an Excel spreadsheet. Of course, PowerPoint also works great with photos, and you can start new presentations from your phone's gallery.

The application will also present a new Action panel that will incorporate common tasks that you can find in the applications, including support for the creation of PDF files, QR code scanning and digital document signing. The function will also allow you to transfer files between your phone and computer, or share them with others.

Cloud support will also be included, so you can extract your latest documents from your preferred cloud storage solution, be it Box, Dropbox, Google Drive or iCloud.

A future version of Office will add additional features, including dictation support, which should further improve productivity on the go. The Office application is available for download right now on the App Store and Google Play. If it still does not appear in your market, you will have to wait a little longer to get it.

Image source: Microsoft